Shaheer Sheikh on Shooting Baarish Ban Jaana in Kashmir

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh appears in the music video of Stebin Ben and Payal Dev’s new song “Baarish ban jaana", along with Hina Khan. Shaheer recalls shooting in extreme conditions for the song in Kashmir.

“I was not expecting the place to be so cold, it was quite windy and cold. After the rain sequence, the production house really took care of us but it was still freezing cold and they used the river water that was like directly coming from the Himalayan region like melted ice," Shaheer recalled.

The actor also said that he was excited about the release of the song, which is slated to release on June 3. Recently, Shaheer took to his Instagram handle to share the poster of the song. In the poster, he can be seen embracing Hina in the backdrop of aesthetic mountains. According to reports, Hina was shooting for the song in Kashmir when she was informed about the sudden demise of her father.

“Let this monsoon be all about love! #BaarishBanJaana releasing on 3rd June only on @vyrloriginals . How excited are you all?", wrote Shaheer alongside the poster.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress was also featured in two music videos recently- Bedard and Patthar Wargi. Meanwhile, Shaheer is all set to return to TV with the third season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. It will reunite him with Erica Fernandes.

