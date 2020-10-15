Shaheer Sheikh Pens Heartfelt Note for 'Yeh Rishtey' Co-star Rhea Sharma

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is going off-air this week. The show's lead actor Shaheer Sheikh took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture with his co-star Rhea Sharma. Rhea plays the role of Shaheer's character Abir's lady love Mishti in the show.

“Bringing a love story to life means having someone who understands and feeds off your energy. You made ‘Abir’ come to life, by being ‘Mishti’ ... together we tried to create something fun, meaningful & hopeful. The world looked at Ajib Rajvansh through ur eyes,” he wrote alongside the picture on Instagram.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shaheer said, "Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been a very good experience so far and as they say all good things come to an end. Off late, these days have been an emotional roller-coaster ride for me as I am very much attached to my on-screen character ‘Abir’. I will miss essaying the role and also miss hanging out with my team on a daily basis. The cast has turned into my family and I wish each one of them the best."

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is reportedly making way for Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's second season. The show will launch on October 19.