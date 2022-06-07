Shaheer Sheikh Reveals Daughter Anaya’s Face for the First Time, Watch Adorable Video Here

Despite TV star Shaheer Sheikh being avidly active on social media and keeping his fans updated about his life, his followers had not seen his little girl Anaya’s face. But on Monday, the actor fulfilled this wish of his fans too. He treated them to glimpses of his baby daughter's face. After welcoming Anaya on September 10, 2021, both Shaheer and his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor have time and again dropped Anaya’s pictures through their social media handles. But the couple never revealed her face and often hid it through emoticons. However, discontinuing the trajectory, Shaheer dropped a video on his account wherein he revealed Anaya’s face for the first time.

In the adorable video, Shaheer can be seen spending some quality time with his daughter. The video begins with Shaheer putting Anaya’s little white shoe on her foot. The video also shows the actor playing and kissing Anaya. The small clip concludes when Shaheer can be seen holding her upside down, while Anaya seems to be enjoying the funny position. Honestly, the video is one of the cutest things you will watch on the internet today. While sharing the lovely video, Shaheer wrote in the caption, “I like me better when I'm with you.”

Not only do the fans and followers love the endearing video, but several celebrities couldn’t hold their emotions after watching it. Former Bigg Boss contestant and TV actor Aly Goni dropped a handful of heart-eye emoticons. Kumkum Bhagya famed Arijit Taneja commented a heart emoticon. TV actress Aparna Dixit commented, “Adorbs,” and ended it with a heart emoticon.

The actor tied the knot with Ruchikaa in a court wedding in November 2020. Shaheer is very well known for playing the role of Arjun in Mahabharat and Salim in Dastaan-E-Mohabbat.

