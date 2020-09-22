Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma's Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke To Return With Season 2 Next Year?

The sudden announcement of popular television soap Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke going off-air has shocked fans. The show will reportedly be replaced by Saath Nibhana Saathiya season 2 starring Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rupal Patel. However, there is a chance for fans to see their favourite characters again as there is a possibility of the show return with a season 2 next year.

A source quoted in Pinkvilla said, "Low TRPs is one of the major reasons behind YRHPK going off off air. With IPL and then Bigg Boss and KBC coming in, it was mutually agreed that the scope for improvement of TRP is much lesser. Hence, it was decided that the show will be pulled off air for now. However, they have discussed the possibility of returning with a Season 2, perhaps next year."

Recently the lead actor Shaheer Sheikh took to Twitter to react to the news of the show going off-air. He wrote, "We don’t know what the future holds...it’s unpredictable, it’s unknown...and that’s what makes the journey so exciting!"

We don’t know what the future holds... it’s unpredictable, it’s unknown ...and that’s what makes the journey so exciting ! — Shaheer Sheikh (@Shaheer_S) September 19, 2020

Apart from Shaheer the show also stars Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam and Avinash Mishra in lead roles. Avinash was cast on the show in July 2020 to replace Ritvik Arora, who originally played the role of Kunal. Rupal, Sonia Kour and Lataa Saberwal also play pivotal roles. Late actor Samir Sharma was also the part of the show.