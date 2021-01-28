Shaheer Sheikh-Ruchikaa Kapoor Set Couple Goals at Ravie's Birthday Party, See Pics

Film producer Ekta Kapoor hosted the 2nd birthday party for her son Ravie Kapoor on Wednesday, January 27. Lots of celebrities including stars from Bollywood and television industry marked their presence in the party. To name a few who attended the party were Shaheer Sheikh, Karishma Tanna, Urvashi Dholakia, Shabir Ahluwalia, Krystle D'souza, Karan Patel, Sussanne Khan, Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza.

Pinkvilla, on its Instagram account, shared beautiful pictures from the star-studded event. The image of television actor Shaheer with his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor was also posted with several other stars. The couple seemed busy in the glimpses but later posed for the pictures as well.

The duo got secretly married last year via court marriage and announced their wedding after pictures of them leaving the court had surfaced on the internet. Ruchikaa is Ekta's friend and is also the Creative Producer and Executive Vice President at Balaji Motion Pictures Ltd.

Ravie is Ekta’s surrogate child born in the year 2019 and is named after Ekta's father and veteran actor Jeetendra, whose real name is Ravi Kapoor.

To wish her child a very happy birthday, Ekta posted a selfie of her with her son on Instagram. She wrote that he is the turning point landmark gift to her and she still gets shocked in a good way.

Talking about Shaheer, he made his acting debut in 2009 with Kya Mast Hai Life. The actor was seen playing the role of Veer Mehra, a teenager who loves music and playing guitar in the show. However, Sheikh is best known for his role of Arjun, the warrior prince, in Mahabharat which telecasted in the year 2013 and went on till August 2014.The actor was also seen in a web series named Paurashpur, where he co-starred with Annu Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Milind Soman and Flora Saini.