Shaheer Sheikh Says it is 'Too Early to Comment' on Wife Ruchika Kapoor's Rumoured Pregnancy

Actor Shaheer Sheikh, who got married to Ruchikaa Kapoor in November last year, recently addressed the rumours circulating that they are expecting their first child. In a recent interview, Shaheer was asked about the pregnancy rumours, however, he gave a very cryptic answer.

Talking to Times of India, he said, “Let’s not talk about it (pregnancy). It is too early to comment.”

He also talked about sharing his space with Ruchikaa after years of living alone. “I am learning new things every day and taking up new responsibilities. I lived alone for many years in Mumbai, so I am learning to share my space with someone now. (laughs) I enjoy cooking for her. Also, Ruchikaa and I are moving to a new home, so the last few months have been spent doing it up. I believe in living a simple, minimalistic life, and it is a modest house and not something gigantic,” he added.

In November 2020, it was announced that Shaheer and Ruchikaa had married in a court in Mumbai. Shaheer’s co-star Supriya Pilgaonkar was also in attendance. Shaheer commemorated the day with an adorable Instagram post. He wrote, “Zindagi khatm bhi ho jaaye agar… Na kabhi khatm ho ulfat ka safar."

On the work front, Shaheer will be next seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, with Erica Fernandes and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here