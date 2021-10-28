Shaheer Sheikh Says Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Fell Short of People's Expectations: 'I Feel Sad'

After his Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 co-star Erica Fernandes, Shaheer Sheikh has broken his silence over reports of the show going off-air. The TV show, which airs on Sony TV, will wrap up by the end of this month.

The third season of the show started on July 12 and will go off-air in three months. It was always supposed to be a finite show. However, in terms of TRPs, this season failed to impress the viewers like the previous two seasons. Now, Shaheer has opened up about the same in an interview with ETimes.

In Insta Post, Actor Erica Fernandes Explains Why She Quit ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’

“I gave my best to the show and enjoyed playing the character. I agree that the third season fell short of people’s expectations, but we all tried to make it work and gave it our best. The storylines were also changed and everyone in the team gave their 100 per cent to it. Now that the show is getting over, I feel sad, but at the same time, I am happy that it lasted for three seasons and that is definitely a great feeling," Shaheer said.

Shaheer now plans to spend quality time with his family. He said, “I have been working for many months and want to spend time with family now.”

Meanwhile, in a long Instagram post, Erica opened up about the reason behind quitting Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3. She wrote, “As for Sonakshi a character so dear to you and me, a character that was an inspiration to many, a character who was so strong, smart, balanced… the Sonakshi we once witnessed in seasons 1 and 2, the one we expected to see this season too but unfortunately we had to see the complete opposite of what she was."

Further, she insisted her fans to remember her Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi character Sonakshi from the first two seasons and not how she was portrayed in the current season, “I hope you’ll always remember Sonakshi from the first 2 seasons and not how weak and confused she was made to look this season where in, in the first 2 seasons putting aside everything else. She at least had a job and an office to go to and not where she had to sit at home doing just nothing."

