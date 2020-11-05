News18 Logo

Shaheer Sheikh Shares Goofy Selfie with Ruchikaa Kapoor, See Pic

credits - Shaheer Sheikh Instagram

Telly actor Shaheer Sheikh recently took to social media to share a picture of himself with rumoured girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor. Take a look.

Actor Shaheer Sheikh, who was last seen in Yeh Rishety Hain Pyaar Ke, recently took to Instagram to share a picture with his rumoured girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor. This is for the first time that Shaheer has shared a picture with Ruchikaa on social media.

“Here you go... after all the morphed pictures, thought of saving you all some time…#ikigai #madMe #girlwiththecurls (sic),” the actor wrote alongside the picture on Instagram.

Recently, the actor also shared a picture of himself in white bathrobe. “Aaj ka kya plan hai??...#madMe #shaheersheikh (sic),” he captioned the picture on Instagram.

Aaj ka kya plan hai?? #madMe #shaheersheikh

Meanwhile, Yeh Rishety Hain Pyaar Ke went offline on October 17. The show was reportedly pulled down to make way for Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shaheer had said, “Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been a very good experience so far and as they say all good things come to an end. Off late, these days have been an emotional roller-coaster ride for me as I am very much attached to my on-screen character ‘Abir’. I will miss essaying the role and also miss hanging out with my team on a daily basis.”


