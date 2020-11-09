Shaheer Sheikh Shares New Picture from Goa, Poses Alongside the Beach

Actor Shaheer Sheikh, who was last seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke as Abir, recently took to Instagram to share a picture of himself from Goa, where he is currently vacationing.

“Birds flying high. You know how I feel. Sun in the sky. You know how I feel…,” the actor wrote alongside the picture on Instagram. In the picture, he can be seen in a camouflage t-shirt, which he paired with black joggers and slippers.

Earlier, he had shared another picture of himself from the location. In the picture, he was posing in a white bathrobe. “Aaj ka kya plan hai??...#madMe #shaheersheikh (sic),” he had captioned the picture on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Yeh Rishety Hain Pyaar Ke went offline on October 17. The show was reportedly pulled down to make way for Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shaheer had said, “Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been a very good experience so far and as they say all good things come to an end. Off late, these days have been an emotional roller-coaster ride for me as I am very much attached to my on-screen character ‘Abir’. I will miss essaying the role and also miss hanging out with my team on a daily basis.”