Shaheer Sheikh Shares Picture with On-screen Mother Supriya Pilgaonkar, Says 'Best Gift Ever'

Actor Shaheer Sheikh took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with his reel-life mother Supriya Pilgaonkar. The two have worked together in TV show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, where they played mother-son.

“Feeling blessed.. #bestgiftever @supriyapilgaonkar,” Shaheer wrote alongside the picture on Instagram. Supriya

had also attended Shaheer and Ruchikaa Kapoor’s court marriage.

Shaheer had announced about his engagement with Ruchikaa on Instagram on November 24. He had shared a candid picture holding Ruchikaa's hand, flaunting the beautiful engagement ring. Ruchikaa seemed to be laughing out loud in the moment that was captured on camera. “#TuHasdiRave…excited for the rest of my life.. #ikigai,” he had captioned the picture.

Following that, the two got married in court in presence of some near and dear ones. The couple will reportedly have a traditional wedding next year in June due to the on-going pandemic.

In an interview with Times Of India, Shaheer had said, “The best part about our relationship is that we are friends first. Being an actor, I have to pretend in front of the camera all the time, but I have found a partner with whom I get to be myself.” On the other hand, Ruchikaa had said, “It is Shaheer’s simplicity and humility that drew me towards him. It’s rare to find someone who keeps it real and believes in the goodness of people. We come from different backgrounds, but instead of focusing on our differences, we chose to celebrate them. We may make little sense to the world, but we make a lot of sense to each other.