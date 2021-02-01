Shaheer Sheikh Shares Throwback Photo with Wife Ruchikaa Kapoor, Leaves Fans Amused

Actor Shaheer Sheikh and his better half Ruchikaa Kapoor often send their fans into a tizzy with their adorable chemistry. On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture of himself with his loving wifey. In the picture, the duo looks ravishing as they twin in the olive green shirt paired with pants and black goggles. But what has grabbed the eyeballs is a giant Buddha statue behind them. The picture appears to be from their honeymoon vacation. Sharing the picture, Shaheer wrote Gautam Buddha’s quote on life in the caption. It seems like the actor agrees with Buddha’s thought as he calls travelling better than arrival.

His picture made his fans and friends gushing about them, Ruchika too dropped heart on the post. TV actor Arjit Taneja dropped read heart emoticons on the post, while his YRHPK co-actor Ritvik Arora commented, “Setting the bar high for all the other couples”.

Shaheer and Ruchikaa get married on November 27, 2020, and since then they have been giving some major couple goals to their fans with their amazing snaps. They had often been seen twinning together. Earlier he took the internet away with a lovely click of them together as they can be seen having a conversation in the picture. In this picture too, they can be seen twinning in a red checkered shirt. He also put a witty caption for the post where he called himself crazy.

Meanwhile, Shaheer was last seen in the Alt Balaji series Paurashpur. He will be next seen in a music video along with Tejasswi Prakash.