Shaheer Sheikh, Shraddha Arya, Ankita Lokhande Soak in Festive Spirit in Traditional Attires, See Pics

TV actor Shaheer Sheikh has recently welcomed his first child, a daughter, with wife Ruchikaa Kapoor. The two tied the knot in November. His new show Pavitra Rishta 2 has also launched on ZEE5 and the actor recently stepped out for a gathering with friends from the industry.

Shaheer and his Pavitra Rishta 2 co-star Ankita Lokhande were seen alongside Kundali Bhagya actors Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya and others like Anjum Faikh, Sanjay Gangani and Mansi Srivastava. Fans were excited to see a glimpse of their favourite TV stars amid Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations across the country.

For the outing, Shaheer wore a traditional kurta pyjama in white and Ankita looked stunning in a light purple sari. Her heavy jewellery piece for the neck was the highlight of the getup.

Talking about fatherhood in an interview to Hindustan Times, Shaheer said, “Being a parent is a big responsibility. It has been my dream to be a dad. I always wanted a girl and told Ruchikaa so, whenever she asked. (At parties) I will be the one to remind people not to be too loud or don’t do this. My friends tease me. I was excited to know (about the pregnancy) as I have always loved kids. I have three nieces and one nephew and I have taken care of them for months, some from the day they were born. It is just so amazing. I can be myself when I am around kids."

Shaheer is also featuring in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 with Erica Fernandes and Supriya Pilgaonkar. Meanwhile, Pavitra Rishta 2 has released on ZEE5.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here