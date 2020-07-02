Shaheer Sheikh, Supriya Pilgaonkar Have an Interesting Social Media Interaction

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh took to his Instagram to share news about his comeback after production remained suspended for nearly three months.

Shaheer has dropped a new introductory video of his current show, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. He says, "It has been three months, it felt like a prisoner, right? Don't say yes! Hang on! Because we are coming back very soon (sic)."

In the caption, the Mahabharat actor wrote, “Jald aarahe hain hum. apne dil ke darwaze khule rakhna.(We are coming back soon, Keep the windows to your heart open) @starplus @directorskutproduction @rajan.shahi.543 (sic).”

His co-star from the show, Supriya Pilgaonkar, commented on the promo video saying, "Bas intazaar rahega (eagerly awaiting for the show to resume) (sic).” To which the actor replied, "maa (mother) (sic).”

Supriya and Shaheer have also portrayed mother and son duo in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and they share a great rapport. Now, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the interaction between Supriya and Shaheer.

Shaheer Sheikh as Abir Rajvansh and Rhea Sharma as Mishti Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke have been impressing fans with their amazing on-screen chemistry. The much-loved show is now coming back to entertain the audience. The show also stars Kaveri Priyam and Ritvik Arora in important roles. The shooting of the episodes will go on the floors soon and the actors are joining sets to resume work adhering to all the norms and regulations by the government.

Follow @News18Movies for more

