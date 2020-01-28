Shaheer Sheikh Throws Fun Gala for Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Cast

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh, popular as Abir, has hosted a party for his co-stars from the show. The fun bash was attended by Vatsal Sheth, Rhea Sharma, Lata Saberwal, Trishaa Chatterjee, Kavveri Priiyam, Soniya Kaur, Heli Daruwala, Mohit Sharma and Sanjeev Seth.

The cast arrived for the evening in absolutely altered avatars and looked quite glamorous. They had a wonderful time treating themselves to delectable food and playing cool games.

Vatshal Sheth aka Nishant took to Instagram to share photos from the night out. Thanking Shaheer, he wrote, “Thank you bro for hosting us last night. Had so much fun!"

Shaheer took to the comments section to respond. He said, "@vatsalsheth you made it happen bro. Let's plan another one soon."

Actress Lataa Saberwal also thanked Shaheer and posted a few pictures from the fun party. She wrote, "Thank you for a great eve and all the warmth, waiting for more to come @shaheernsheikh."

Directed by Rajan Shahi, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In the latest episode, Meenakshi and Nishant remain determined to make Abir (Shaheer) and Mishti (Rhea) drift apart. Nishant gets dunk and creates a scene while Abir pledges to Mishti that he will do his best to solve everything.

However, viewers can't wait for their favorite characters to reconcile on the show.

