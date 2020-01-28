Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Shaheer Sheikh Throws Fun Gala for Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Cast

TV star Shaheer Sheikh threw a fun bash which was attended by his Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke costars, including Vatsal Sheth, Rhea Sharma, Lata Saberwal, Trishaa Chatterjee, Heli Daruwala, Mohit Sharma and Sanjeev Seth.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 28, 2020, 5:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Shaheer Sheikh Throws Fun Gala for Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Cast
Image: Instagram

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh, popular as Abir, has hosted a party for his co-stars from the show. The fun bash was attended by Vatsal Sheth, Rhea Sharma, Lata Saberwal, Trishaa Chatterjee, Kavveri Priiyam, Soniya Kaur, Heli Daruwala, Mohit Sharma and Sanjeev Seth.

The cast arrived for the evening in absolutely altered avatars and looked quite glamorous. They had a wonderful time treating themselves to delectable food and playing cool games.

Vatshal Sheth aka Nishant took to Instagram to share photos from the night out. Thanking Shaheer, he wrote, “Thank you bro for hosting us last night. Had so much fun!"

Shaheer took to the comments section to respond. He said, "@vatsalsheth you made it happen bro. Let's plan another one soon."

Actress Lataa Saberwal also thanked Shaheer and posted a few pictures from the fun party. She wrote, "Thank you for a great eve and all the warmth, waiting for more to come @shaheernsheikh."

Directed by Rajan Shahi, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In the latest episode, Meenakshi and Nishant remain determined to make Abir (Shaheer) and Mishti (Rhea) drift apart. Nishant gets dunk and creates a scene while Abir pledges to Mishti that he will do his best to solve everything.

However, viewers can't wait for their favorite characters to reconcile on the show.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram