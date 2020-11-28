Shaheer Sheikh Marries Ruchikaa Kapoor: From Supriya Pilgaonkar to Drashti Dhami, Celebs Send in Wishes

Famous television actor Shaheer Sheikh, who rose to fame from popular TV serial ‘Navya’, got hitched with his lady love Ruchikaa Kapoor on November 27. The couple opted for a court marriage. After the ceremony, Shaheer took to his social media handle and shared a blurry yet lovey-dovey picture of themselves along with a romantic caption. The caption reads, “Zindagi khatm bhi ho jaaye agar...Na kabhi khatm ho ulfat ka safar.#chaloDildarChalo”.

As soon as he dropped the picture, his friends from the television industry flooded the comment section with their best wishes. Supriya Pilgaonkar, who played the character of Shaheer's mother in the show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, commented, “Beautiful verse, apt for beautiful people with beautiful understanding between each other..."

Tv actress Drashti Dhami congratulated the newlywed couple while Ashnoor Kaur commented, “Many congratulations bhaiya @shaheernsheikh”. Mahima Makwana and Donal Bisht also commented on the post.

A few days ago, the actor surprised everyone with the announcement of his engagement to Ruchikaa. "#TuHasdiRave excited for the rest of my life..#ikigai," read the caption.

According to reports published by ETimes, after taking oaths in the court, the couple flew to Shaheer’s hometown in Jammu, where they had a small ceremony followed by another informal ceremony at Ruchikaa’s residence in Mumbai. The couple has also planned to have a traditional wedding in June 2021.

Meanwhile talking to the portal, Shaheer said that he found a partner in Ruchikaa with whom he gets to be himself. He is quoted as saying, “I've always said that I'm a wanderer and I've finally found the right companion. I am looking forward to my never-ending travels with her."