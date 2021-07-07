Shaheer Sheikh to Essay Manav, Ankita Lokhande Back as Archana in Pavitra Rishta 2.0

After sequels to Sasural Simar Ka, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, and Balika Vadhu, Pavitra Rishta 2.0 is also all set to entertain the viewers on the digital platform. In a conversation with Zoom , the show’s casting director Adityoa Suranna shared information about the upcoming season. Suranna confirmed that Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Mahabharat fame Shaheer Sheikh will play the role of Manav in Pavitra Rishta 2.0.

In the first season, Sushant Singh Rajput essayed the role of Manav, and the daily soap made him a household name. Fans not only loved him but also his chemistry with co-star Ankita Lokhande who played Archana in the serial.

Shaheer is on top of his career and considering the support he has received from the audience over the last few years, this role makes him an ideal choice. While recalling the challenges he faced during the casting for the show, Suranna revealed that it is going to be a big challenge for Shaheer ‘to live up to that space.’

After Sushant left the show in 2011 to establish his career in the Hindi film industry, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu fame Hiten Tejwani carried forward the character of Manav for 3 years. Later in 2014, the show went off air.

The casting director further informed that in Pavitra Rishta 2.0, Ankita and Usha Nadkarni will reprise their characters of Archana and Savita.

Suranna added that as the show will be in the web space, it is a challenge for all. The aim is to make the characters “more realistic and believable." Referring to Zee and Ekta Kapoor, he said that they are the creators and have already created history, therefore, they know the potential of each actor.

