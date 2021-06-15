Shaheer Sheikh in Pavitra Rishta Reboot?

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has played remarkable characters on the big screen. But before entering the film industry, he already had a strong fan base. Sushant was a household name and the credit goes to one of the popular daily soaps, Pavitra Rishta. Back in 2009, the show introduced Sushant and Ankita Lokhande to the showbiz. As individuals and as a couple, both of them garnered immense love and support from the audience. In the show, Sushant played the role of Manav, who was a car mechanic, while Ankita portrayed the character of Archana.

Later in 2011, SSR decided to leave the show and establish his career in films. It was Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu fame Hiten Tejwani, who carried forward the character of Manav for 3 years. And finally in 2014, after completing more than 1,500 episodes, the show went off-air.

A recent report by Pinkvilla informed that the show is back with thesecond season. It was learned that the concept of the show has been locked and the producer, Ekta Kapoor is focused on the casting. It was also reported that Shaheer Sheikh has come on board to portray the iconic character of Manav. And after 7 years, Ankita will play Archana in Pavitra Rishta 2.0. The rest of the cast is likely to be confirmed soon.

The show, which will be premiered on the OTT platform, is reported to be a tribute by Ekta and Ankita to Sushant’s legacy.

Shaheeris one of the most popular actors in the TV industry at the moment. He gained popularity for playing the role of Anant in Navya followed by the character ofwarrior prince, Arjun in Mahabharata. He has also won appreciation for portraying Dev Dixit in the hit television show series, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Shaheer will once again feature as Dev in the third season of the show, opposite her co-star Erica Fernandes.

