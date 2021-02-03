Shaheer Sheikh Turns Interior Designer for His Love Nest, Sneak-peak of Actor's Apartment

Popular TV actor Shaheer Sheikh's love nest seems to have it all from stunning furniture and walk-in closet to beautiful chandeliers. Shaheer on Tuesday took to his social media handle to give fans a sneak-peak into his luxurious house, which the actor designed himself and will share with his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor. He shared a couple of pictures featuring his cosy bedroom that hosted a platform bed with a thick mattress and a tufted headboard. He also put two tufted wingback chairs and some potted plants in the background. The other picture features his luxurious bathroom with beautiful chandeliers.

The pictures of his luxury abode have left many surprised with his interior designer skills. The house is, however, not yet complete and is under construction. The actor also shared a couple of pictures in the story where the workers can be seen working on the flooring.

The actor tied the knot with his lady love in November 2020 in a courtroom wedding and since then the couple has been taking over the internet with their adorable photos. As per reports, the duo has been dating each other for a long time. While Shaheer is an actor and has been featured in popular tv serials like Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Star Plus’ Mahabharat, Ruchikaa is the studio executive at Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in a romantic music video alongside Tejasswi Prakash.