Shaheer Sheikh Twins with Wife Ruchikaa Kapoor in This Stunning Pic from Bhutan

Actor Shaheer Sheikh of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi fame recently got married to Ruchikaa Kapoor and the two are currently holidaying together. Taking to Instagram, Shaheer shared pictures with his wife. The two are dressed in similar casual clothing and are sitting on a rock. The couple seems to be holding trekking sticks. Shaheer wrote #ontopoftheworld while sharing the picture.

Ruchikaa commented on the picture with a kiss with heart emoji. The couple got married a month ago in a court. The adorable picture was also reshared by Ruchikaa who wrote, “On Top of the World ...with my World.”

Many friends of the couple commented on the picture. Actor Ruslaan Mumtaaz and producer Guneet Monga posted a heart emoji in the comments section of this picture

A fan said, “Awesome u both look gud together always twinning and in so much love with each other.” Another fan said, “Loving the wandering together thing.”

The picture which was posted a day ago has been liked over 3 lakh times on Instagram. Previously, Ruchikaa and Shaheer shared their solo pictures on their Instagram handles. Reportedly, the two are on a trip to Bhutan.

While Shaheer is known for his roles in TV serials like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Ruchikaa worked as the creative producer for films like Veere Di Wedding and Laila Majnu. She is associated with the production house Balaji Motion Pictures.

Speaking about their wedding, Shaheer had said that Ruchikaa and his family did not want a simple wedding while he was in favour of an intimate affair. As per reports, the two will have a traditional wedding in June next year. Shaheer will be performing in Star Parivaar Karega Welcome 2021. He shared the news via his Instagram handle.