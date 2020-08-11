Shaheer Sheikh was Torchbearer at 2018 Asian Games Indonesia, Watch Throwback Video

Popular TV actor Shaheer Sheikh has a strong fan base in India. But what many would not know is that the star enjoys a massive fan following in Indonesia as well.

Kuch Rang Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor was the torchbearer of the 18th Asian Games Indonesia. Sharing a throwback video on Instagram, in which he can be seen running with the torch along with participants, Shaheer revealed that two years ago on August 11 he was present there.

Captioning the clip, which is certainly one of the most cherished memories, he said, “A moment i will cherish for the rest of my life. The first Indian torch bearer of the 18th Asian Games indonesia. 2 years back same day”.

Since being posted the video has crossed over three lakh views on Instagram alone. As one would expect, the comments section of the video is filled with heart and fire emojis.

The actor had made his entry in the Indian TV industry in 2009 and entered the Indonesian TV industry in 2014. Currently, he is seen playing the role of Abir Rajvansh in the show Ye Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke. He is paired opposite Rhea Sharma in the show, who plays the role of his wife. The show airs on Star Plus and can also be watched at Hotstar.