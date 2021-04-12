Shaheer Sheikh Weighs 95 Kgs in This Throwback Picture, Wife Ruchikaa Kapoor Comments ‘Whoaaaa’

Actor Shaheer Sheikh recently shared a throwback picture of himself. In the picture, the actor can be seen seated on a bike with helmet. Shaheer said that he weighed 95 kgs when the picture was taken.

“95kg #flashback,” the actor wrote alongside the picture on Instagram.

Wife Ruchikaa Kapoor took to the comments section of the post and wrote, “Whoaaaa.” Actor Gautam Rode also dropped a comment, he wrote, “Heavy duty.”

Shaheer also shared a picture from his Mahabharata days. “#longhairdays #flashback #Arjuna,” he captioned the picture.

Shaheer has been sharing old pictures of himself on Instagram. Earlier, the actor shocked his fans and followers with another picture. In the picture, the actor had his mother holding him dressed as a baby girl. “Guess my mom wanted a girl.. that’s me in the frock 😐,” he wrote alongside the picture on Instagram.

While Shaheer is known for his roles in TV serials like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Ruchikaa worked as the creative producer for films like Veere Di Wedding and Laila Majnu. She is associated with the production house Balaji Motion Pictures.

