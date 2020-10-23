Shaheer Sheikh Wishes 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Co-stars Ritvik Arora, Kaveri Priyam on Their Birthday

Actor Shaheer Sheikh, who played the role of Abir in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, wished his co-stars Ritvik Arora and Kaveri Priyam on their birthday with throwback pictures.

Shaheer took to Instagram stories and shared pictures with Ritvik and Kaveri. In one picture with Ritvik, he wrote, “#HappyBirthdayBro, Wish you everything you desire and everything you deserve”, in another featuring both Ritvik and Kaveri, he said, “Happy birthday beautiful people”. In the third one, he wrote, “#Happines.”

In the show, Ritvik and Kaveri played the role of Kunal and Kuhu. Later, Ritvik was replaced by Avinash Mishra following an alleged showdown with the producer Rajan Shahi.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke went off-air in last week on October 17. The show was reportedly pulled down to make way for Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shaheer had said, “Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been a very good experience so far and as they say all good things come to an end. Off late, these days have been an emotional roller-coaster ride for me as I am very much attached to my on-screen character ‘Abir’. I will miss essaying the role and also miss hanging out with my team on a daily basis.”