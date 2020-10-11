Shaheer Sheikh Wraps up 'Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke' Shoot, Says 'All Good Things Come to End'

Actors Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma, who play the lead roles in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, have reportedly wrapped the show's shoot. It will be airing its last episode on October 17.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shaheer said, “Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been a very good experience so far and as they say all good things come to an end. Off late, these days have been an emotional roller-coaster ride for me as I am very much attached to my on-screen character ‘Abir’. I will miss essaying the role and also miss hanging out with my team on a daily basis. The cast has turned into my family and I wish each one of them the best. I am thankful to Star Plus, Rajan Shahi Sir, and especially our audience for loving us so much. I will cherish all these moments for life.”

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is reportedly making way for Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's second season. The show will launch on October 19.

From YRHPK, actress Rupal Patel will be seen in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. Along with her, actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee will also be reprising her role in the show. Devoleena had replaced Gia Manek in the show as Gopi bahu.