Shaheer Sheikh's Father Passes Away After Battling Covid-19; Aly Goni Pays Tribute

TV star Shaheer Sheikh’s father, who was battling COVID-19 and was on a ventilator, passed away on Wednesday. Television heartthrob Aly Goni shared the news about Shaheer’s father’s demise via a tweet.

Aly wrote, “Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un May Allah rest uncle’s soul in peace bhai @Shaheer_S stay strong bhai.” (sic) As soon as Aly posted, Shaheer Sheikh’s well-wishers and fans flooded the tweet with condolence messages.

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un 🙏🏼 May Allah rest uncle’s soul in peace bhai @Shaheer_S stay strong bhai ❤️— Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) January 19, 2022

On January 18, Shaheer Sheikh had informed fans on Twitter that his father had tested positive for COVID-19 and was under treatment at a hospital. In a tweet, the actor revealed that his father was battling a severe infection and was on a ventilator.

Sharing a photo of his father, the Pavitra Rishta 2 actor urged his fans and followers to pray for his father’s health and recovery. In a tweet, Shaheer Sheikh said, “My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection… Please keep him in your prayers.”

My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection… pls keep him in your prayers ..🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/z83Y6tigMs— Shaheer Sheikh (@Shaheer_S) January 18, 2022

Hina Khan, who lost her father in April 2021, assured Shaheer Sheikh that his father would be back soon and asked everyone to send prayers. Sharing Shaheer’s tweet, Hina Khan said, “Patience my friend, I told you, he will come home healthy and happy very soon.. Inshallah,” along with the hashtag, “Send Dua Everyone.” Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh have appeared in two music videos together. Hina was shooting with Shaheer in Kashmir when she learned about her father’s death.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.