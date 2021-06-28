Shaheer Sheikh's Wife Ruchikaa Kapoor is a Glowing Mom-to-be as She Flaunts Her Baby Bump

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor officiated their status as man and wife in a low key court marriage in the month of November. While there have been rumours floating that Ruchikaa is pregnant, Shaheer did not confirm anything till now.

Shaheer, who has been busy with the shoot of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, ahead of the launch on July 12, reunited with his family after a long shooting schedule outside Mumbai. In a picture that he shared online, his wife Ruchikaa’s pregnancy is confirmed and she is even seen flaunting the baby bump in a violet floral dress.

Sharing the picture on social media, Shaheer wrote, “Happiness is home made.. #betterTogether (sic)."

Complementing Ruchikaa, Shaheer’s Kuch Rang Pyaar ke Aise Bhi co-star Erica Fernandes commented, “@ruchikaakapoor you’re looking so cute!!."

In April this year, Shaheer and Ruchikaa celebrated 6 months of their marriage. Both Shaheer and Ruchikaa shared a picture of them together on Instagram marking the same. While Shaheer posted a picture of the two together writing, “6 months and counting #togetherness”, Ruchikaa reposted the same writing, “Better together …….. 6 months of Togetherness & a Lifetime to Go (sic)."

Meanwhile, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahani is all set to return on TV. It will also bring back Supriya Pilgaonkar as Ishwari and Erica Fernandes as Sonakshi. Most of the previous cast is also set to return in their respective roles.

