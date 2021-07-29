Shaheer Sheikh's Wife Ruchikaa Kapoor Shares Her Pregnancy Experience Playing 'Beboo's Bingo' Game

TV actor Shaheer Sheikh’s wife Ruchikaa Kapoor is expecting their first child. The couple has not announced the big news in any way but a picture in which Ruchikaa shows off her baby bump while posing with Shaheer unofficially confirmed that the family is expanding. Now, Ruchikaa also revealed her food cravings as she participated in ‘Beboo’ Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s pregnancy bingo game.

Kareena hosted Beboo’s pregnancy bingo on her Instagram stories, which consisted of experiences during both her pregnancies with Taimur and Jeh. She also asked her friends to take up the challenge and repost the story, ticking the one’s they have experienced during their pregnancy.

Ruchikaa ticked off the following:

— Couldn’t stay away from pizza

— Felt a wiggle/kick

— Set up a nursery

— Received unsolicited pregnancy advice

— Obsessively googled about baby care while expecting

— Laughing turned into weeping for no reason

— Consumed huge vitamin tablets

— Felt like throwing up after having your favourite food

— Heard your baby’s heartbeat

— Got excited and excessively shopped for baby products

— Woken up at midnight with heavy dessert cravings

Take a look.

Ruchikaa and Shaheer married in a low key ceremony last year. The actor is currently playing Dev Dixit in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Nayo Kahaani with Erica Fernandes and Supriya Pilgaonkar. Shaheer will also revive Sushant Singh Rajput’s role in Pavitra Rishta reboot for web.

