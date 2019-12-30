Take the pledge to vote

Christmas 2019
News18 » Movies
Shahid Afridi Confesses He Smashed TV Inside Wall After Watching Daughter Imitate Indian Daily Soap

Shahid Afridi's old video, in which he confesses to having smashed his TV inside the wall after watching his daughter imitate a Star Plus soap, is going viral on social media. Check it out below.

News18.com

Updated:December 30, 2019, 8:13 AM IST
Shahid Afridi Confesses He Smashed TV Inside Wall After Watching Daughter Imitate Indian Daily Soap
File photo of Shahid Afridi.

An old video of cricketer Shahid Afridi is going viral on social media attracting criticism from many. The Pakistani all-rounder confesses in the video, while speaking to TV host Nida Yasir, that he broke his television after seeing his daughter trying to imitate an aarti scene as performed on an Indian soap.

The video is being criticised by watchers who believe Shahid made fun of the Hindu ritual. When asked by the host if he has ever smashed his TV, Shahid says in the video, "I smashed my TV once, because of my wife. These daily soaps on Star Plus were quite popular then. I had asked by wife to watch them alone and not with the kids. I saw one of my kids performing aarti while watching a Star Plus show. I then smashed the TV inside the wall."

Check out the video below:

The video of Shahid is doing the rounds on social media after Shoaib Akhtar, former pacer, alleged that his teammate Danish Kaneria faced discrimination at the hands of a few Pakistani cricketers, who were reluctant to even eat with him because he was a Hindu.

