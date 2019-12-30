Shahid Afridi Confesses He Smashed TV Inside Wall After Watching Daughter Imitate Indian Daily Soap
Shahid Afridi's old video, in which he confesses to having smashed his TV inside the wall after watching his daughter imitate a Star Plus soap, is going viral on social media. Check it out below.
File photo of Shahid Afridi.
An old video of cricketer Shahid Afridi is going viral on social media attracting criticism from many. The Pakistani all-rounder confesses in the video, while speaking to TV host Nida Yasir, that he broke his television after seeing his daughter trying to imitate an aarti scene as performed on an Indian soap.
The video is being criticised by watchers who believe Shahid made fun of the Hindu ritual. When asked by the host if he has ever smashed his TV, Shahid says in the video, "I smashed my TV once, because of my wife. These daily soaps on Star Plus were quite popular then. I had asked by wife to watch them alone and not with the kids. I saw one of my kids performing aarti while watching a Star Plus show. I then smashed the TV inside the wall."
Check out the video below:
This is reality of secularism in Pakistan, TVs are broken for showing Hindu rituals & people applaud it pic.twitter.com/PXKcs5wcyf— Amit Kumar Sindhi 🇮🇳 (@AMIT_GUJJU) December 28, 2019
The video of Shahid is doing the rounds on social media after Shoaib Akhtar, former pacer, alleged that his teammate Danish Kaneria faced discrimination at the hands of a few Pakistani cricketers, who were reluctant to even eat with him because he was a Hindu.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus to Feature Four Rear Cameras: Report
- Year in Review: Apple Held Tradition Close As It Navigated Unchartered Waters
- 50 Iconic Memes of the Decade that Changed the Way We Used the Internet
- Sania Mirza Posts Adorable Photo of Son Izhaan Mirza-Malik, Caption Will Win Your Heart
- I'm Sure MS Dhoni has Spoken to Captain, Selectors on Future: Sourav Ganguly