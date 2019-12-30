Shahid Afridi Confesses He Smashed TV Inside Wall After Watching Daughter Imitate Indian Daily Soap

An old video of cricketer Shahid Afridi is going viral on social media attracting criticism from many. The Pakistani all-rounder confesses in the video, while speaking to TV host Nida Yasir, that he broke his television after seeing his daughter trying to imitate an aarti scene as performed on an Indian soap.

The video is being criticised by watchers who believe Shahid made fun of the Hindu ritual. When asked by the host if he has ever smashed his TV, Shahid says in the video, "I smashed my TV once, because of my wife. These daily soaps on Star Plus were quite popular then. I had asked by wife to watch them alone and not with the kids. I saw one of my kids performing aarti while watching a Star Plus show. I then smashed the TV inside the wall."

Check out the video below:

This is reality of secularism in Pakistan, TVs are broken for showing Hindu rituals & people applaud it pic.twitter.com/PXKcs5wcyf — Amit Kumar Sindhi 🇮🇳 (@AMIT_GUJJU) December 28, 2019

The video of Shahid is doing the rounds on social media after Shoaib Akhtar, former pacer, alleged that his teammate Danish Kaneria faced discrimination at the hands of a few Pakistani cricketers, who were reluctant to even eat with him because he was a Hindu.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.