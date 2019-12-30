Shahid Afridi Smashes TV After Daughter Imitates Indian Daily Soap, Sidharth Shukla Tagged Gunda on Bigg Boss

An old video of cricketer Shahid Afridi is going viral on social media attracting criticism from many. The Pakistani all-rounder confesses in the video, while speaking to TV host Nida Yasir, that he broke his television after seeing his daughter trying to imitate an aarti scene as performed on an Indian soap.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan shows the audience an interesting task played by contestants called BB Daily News where contestants are divided into two teams and they have to choose one face which fits the category that includes Fraud, Politics, Gossip and Crime land give them an interesting headline. Sidharth Shukla is tagged as Gundda of Bigg Boss 13.

Actor Aayush Sharma and wife Arpita Khan announced the birth of their second child on December 27. The baby girl, named Ayat Sharma, has brought bundles of happiness for the Khan and Sharma family. On Monday, Aayush took to Instagram to share first pictures of the baby girl and her mother, along with their son Ahil Sharma.

Padma Lakshmi was recently mistaken for actress Priyanka Chopra by a New York magazine, and she had a witty yet fitting response to address it. Padma got associated with New Yorker's celebrity cartoon takeover issue. The post carrying her portrait on the official Instagram account of the magazine was tagged to Priyanka Chopra.

It was previously reported that Varun Dhawan was to collaborate with Shashank Khaitan in a movie tentatively titled Mr Lele that would star Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar as the leading ladies. But new reports suggest that Kiara has dropped the project, and Janhvi Kapoor may have filled her place.

