Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Shahid Afridi Smashes TV After Daughter Imitates Indian Daily Soap, Sidharth Shukla Tagged Gunda on Bigg Boss

An old video of cricketer Shahid Afridi confessing that he broke his TV after seeing his daughter trying to imitate an aarti scene from an Indian soap has gone viral. Find out more about what went down in the showbiz world today.

News18.com

Updated:December 30, 2019, 7:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Shahid Afridi Smashes TV After Daughter Imitates Indian Daily Soap, Sidharth Shukla Tagged Gunda on Bigg Boss
An old video of cricketer Shahid Afridi confessing that he broke his TV after seeing his daughter trying to imitate an aarti scene from an Indian soap has gone viral. Find out more about what went down in the showbiz world today.

An old video of cricketer Shahid Afridi is going viral on social media attracting criticism from many. The Pakistani all-rounder confesses in the video, while speaking to TV host Nida Yasir, that he broke his television after seeing his daughter trying to imitate an aarti scene as performed on an Indian soap.

Read: Shahid Afridi Confesses He Smashed TV Inside Wall After Watching Daughter Imitate Indian Daily Soap

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan shows the audience an interesting task played by contestants called BB Daily News where contestants are divided into two teams and they have to choose one face which fits the category that includes Fraud, Politics, Gossip and Crime land give them an interesting headline. Sidharth Shukla is tagged as Gundda of Bigg Boss 13.

Read: Bigg Boss 13 Day 89 Written Updates: Sidharth Shukla Tagged 'Gunda' on Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar

Actor Aayush Sharma and wife Arpita Khan announced the birth of their second child on December 27. The baby girl, named Ayat Sharma, has brought bundles of happiness for the Khan and Sharma family. On Monday, Aayush took to Instagram to share first pictures of the baby girl and her mother, along with their son Ahil Sharma.

Read: Aayush Sharma Shares First Pictures of Baby Girl Ayat with Arpita Khan, See Here

Padma Lakshmi was recently mistaken for actress Priyanka Chopra by a New York magazine, and she had a witty yet fitting response to address it. Padma got associated with New Yorker's celebrity cartoon takeover issue. The post carrying her portrait on the official Instagram account of the magazine was tagged to Priyanka Chopra.

Read: Padma Lakshmi Mistaken for Priyanka Chopra by New York Magazine, Supermodel's Witty Reply

It was previously reported that Varun Dhawan was to collaborate with Shashank Khaitan in a movie tentatively titled Mr Lele that would star Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar as the leading ladies. But new reports suggest that Kiara has dropped the project, and Janhvi Kapoor may have filled her place.

Read: Janhvi Kapoor to Replace Kiara Advani in Mr Lele as Latter Exits Due to Date Issues?

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram