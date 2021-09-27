Shahid Kapoor All Praise for Samantha Akkineni, Wants to Work with Her

Actor Shahid Kapoor made an interesting revelation on Monday, where he praised actress Samantha Akkineni and said that he would like to work with her soon. In a Twitter Q&A session with fans, a fan asked Shahid of his opinion on Samantha’s acting in web series The Family Man 2.

Shahid replied to that question and said: “Totally loved her on the show. Would love to work with her some time."

Shahid has recently wrapped up the shoot with directors Raj and DK, who were also the brains behind the popular crime-thriller series The Family Man 2. He also announced the release date of his film Jersey on Sunday. The film will release on December 31, 2021.

During the same Twitter session, he said, “It’s my best film making experience yet. Cant wait to share it with you all.” Shahid will be seen stepping into the shoes of Nani in the Hindi remake of the Telugu movie Jersey. The actor plays the role of a cricketer who finds his much-deserved recognition quite late in his career. The Hindi remake will also star Shahid’s father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur in pivotal roles.

Samantha, who played a negative role in the web series, is gearing up for the release of her next film Shaakuntalam.

(With inputs from IANS)

