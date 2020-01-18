Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
2-min read

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar's Maternal Grandmother Passes Away

Neelima Azeem's mother and Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar's maternal grandmother has passed away. Ishaan wrote a lengthy note on social media remembering her.

News18.com

Updated:January 18, 2020, 3:14 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar's Maternal Grandmother Passes Away
Ishaan Khatter with his grand mother

Ishaan Khattar posted a lengthy note on Instagram remembering his maternal grandmother Khadija Azeem, Neelima Azeem's mother, who has passed away. He also shared several pics of his 'Ammi' with his family.

Remembering his now late grandmother, Ishaan wrote on Instagram, "Ammi, you instilled wit, fire, knowledge, perseverance, purpose and meaning in all of us. Freedom fighter, writer, translator, editor, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, friend, confidant - you were so many things and more. They don’t make them like you anymore. Blessed to have had you in my life. I’ll carry a small piece of your vast presence with me always. You’ll never be forgotten by anybody whose life you deeply impacted."

Ishaan also shared several pictures of his late grandmother on social media writing, "In the first picture on the left, my Nani - Khadija Azeem - with her sister and my grand aunt, Shahida ammi. Here she is beaming proudly at her elder grandson’s wedding reception. The second picture is her with her two children, my Mamoo and my mother. And the third is her with her favourite aunt and mom."

He also shared a picture of his with his grandmother on his Insta stories. You can see his note for his late grandmother on social media below:

View this post on Instagram

Ammi.. you instilled wit, fire, knowledge, perseverance, purpose and meaning in all of us. Freedom fighter, writer, translator, editor.. sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, friend, confidant - you were so many things and more. They don’t make them like you anymore. Blessed to have had you in my life. I’ll carry a small piece of your vast presence with me always. You’ll never be forgotten by anybody whose life you deeply impacted. In the first picture on the left, my Nani - Khadija Azeem - with her sister and my grand aunt, Shahida ammi. Here she is beaming proudly at her elder grandson’s wedding reception. The second picture is her with her two children, my Mamoo and my mother. And the third is her with her favourite aunt and mom.

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) on

Meanwhile, Shahid is busy recovering from the injury he sustained while shooting for his upcoming feature film Jersey. Shahid had got some stitches on his lips practicing cricket in Chandigarh. Ishaan is also busy with his upcoming film opposite Ananya Panday, titled Khaali Peeli.

