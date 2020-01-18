Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar's Maternal Grandmother Passes Away
Neelima Azeem's mother and Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar's maternal grandmother has passed away. Ishaan wrote a lengthy note on social media remembering her.
Ishaan Khatter with his grand mother
Ishaan Khattar posted a lengthy note on Instagram remembering his maternal grandmother Khadija Azeem, Neelima Azeem's mother, who has passed away. He also shared several pics of his 'Ammi' with his family.
Remembering his now late grandmother, Ishaan wrote on Instagram, "Ammi, you instilled wit, fire, knowledge, perseverance, purpose and meaning in all of us. Freedom fighter, writer, translator, editor, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, friend, confidant - you were so many things and more. They don’t make them like you anymore. Blessed to have had you in my life. I’ll carry a small piece of your vast presence with me always. You’ll never be forgotten by anybody whose life you deeply impacted."
Ishaan also shared several pictures of his late grandmother on social media writing, "In the first picture on the left, my Nani - Khadija Azeem - with her sister and my grand aunt, Shahida ammi. Here she is beaming proudly at her elder grandson’s wedding reception. The second picture is her with her two children, my Mamoo and my mother. And the third is her with her favourite aunt and mom."
He also shared a picture of his with his grandmother on his Insta stories. You can see his note for his late grandmother on social media below:
View this post on Instagram
Ammi.. you instilled wit, fire, knowledge, perseverance, purpose and meaning in all of us. Freedom fighter, writer, translator, editor.. sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, friend, confidant - you were so many things and more. They don’t make them like you anymore. Blessed to have had you in my life. I’ll carry a small piece of your vast presence with me always. You’ll never be forgotten by anybody whose life you deeply impacted. In the first picture on the left, my Nani - Khadija Azeem - with her sister and my grand aunt, Shahida ammi. Here she is beaming proudly at her elder grandson’s wedding reception. The second picture is her with her two children, my Mamoo and my mother. And the third is her with her favourite aunt and mom.
Meanwhile, Shahid is busy recovering from the injury he sustained while shooting for his upcoming feature film Jersey. Shahid had got some stitches on his lips practicing cricket in Chandigarh. Ishaan is also busy with his upcoming film opposite Ananya Panday, titled Khaali Peeli.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I-T Raid on Rashmika Mandanna's House Ends, Sleuths Collect Details
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Promo Out, Rohit Shetty Welcomes Contestants To His ‘Darr Ki University’
- Cat Fight: UK Couple Wins Rs 18 Lakh Court Case to Stop Neighbour from Feeding Pet Feline
- Reliance Jio Q3 2019-20 Results: Subscriber Base Jumps to 370 Million as of December 31, 2019
- Good News For WhatsApp Users as Facebook Backs Down on Adverts, But There is a Catch