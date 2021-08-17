Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's Dance Reel Gets Adorable Response From Mother Neelima Azeem, Ananya Panday

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput shared a reel of Shahid and his half brother, actor Ishaan Khatter dancing, and it is the most adorable thing to watch. In the video, the brothers are seen grooving to Regard, Troye Sivan and Tate McRae’s song “You”. The Jab We Met actor has already shown us his killer dance moves in many films, but his brother is no less. Both the actors flaunt their moves and matches their steps perfectly.

Miru captioned the video as, “Les Twins".

Their fans and followers showered loved for them and took to the comment section to drop their thoughts. Bollywood actress and Ishaan’s rumoured girlfriend, Ananya Panday, too, reacted to the video. One of her comments read, “Viiiiiiiibe", while the second one read, “It’s the chilli paneer "

Shahid and Ishaan’s mother, actress Neelima Azeem was glad to see her sons dancing together, and thanked Mira for sharing the video. “Can’t even express how I’m feeling.. remarkable together.. double trouble❤️ thanks Mira darling for sharing", she wrote. For the unversed, Shahid is Neelima’s son from her first marriage with Pankaj Kapoor whereas Ishaan is her second son from her second marriage with Rajesh Khattar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor is looking forward to the release of his upcoming sports drama, Jersey. He also has a series with directors Raj and DK in the pipeline. Ishaan Khatter, on the other hand, will be seen in the comedy flick Phone Bhoot.

