1-min read

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are Inseparable Soulmates in Kabir Singh Song Mere Sohneya

The third track from Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer 'Kabir Singh' has released on YouTube. Check out the music video of 'Mere Sohneya' here.

News18.com

Updated:June 6, 2019, 3:55 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are Inseparable Soulmates in Kabir Singh Song Mere Sohneya
A still from 'Mere Sohneya' song from Kabir Singh, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani
The third track of the upcoming movie Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, titled Mere Sohneya is out. The song is written by Irshad Kamil and sung and composed by Sachet Tandon.

Mere Sohneya is soul touching, following in the footsteps of previous tracks Bekhayali and Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage. It touches the heart of every listener in many ways and Shahid-Kiara’s chemistry sparks fire in each and every moment of the song. The lyrics make you fall in love with them. The song invites you to get smitten by love, and celebrate the journey of Kabir, played by Shahid and Preeti, portrayed by Kiara.

Unlike the earlier songs which portray Shahid as an alcoholic angry man, this song is rather light-mood and shows happy moments of the Shahid-Kiara pair from the film.

Watch Mere Sohneya from Kabir Singh here:

Talking about how he prepared for the role of a surgeon that he essays in Kabir Singh, Shahid told IANS, "Kabir Singh is an accomplished surgeon - perhaps the best in his field. So the mannerisms and actions needed to be precise. Interacting with experts gave me a deeper understanding of the craft."

Kabir Singh is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It is releasing on June 21.

