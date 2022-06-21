Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani Reunite as Kabir Singh Clocks 3 Years - Watch

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani made the day of their fans by blessing their Instagram feed with a glamorous reel. What’s the occasion? Their film Kabir Singh clocked three years today i.e on June 21. It was a reunion moment for Shahid and Kiara. The duo, who co-starred in the 2019 Hindi remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, were seen together in an Instagram Reel. The 29-year-old actress was spotted in a white strapless dress with a corset top and yellow neon pumps. Shahid joined the actress in grey pinstriped pants and a vest over a white shirt. The caption accompanying the video read, “Three years of Kabir and Preeti. Kabir Singh.” The romantic drama starred Shahid in the eponymous role as a surgeon who falls in love with a medical student (played by Kiara) during his college days. However, things turned worst after the girl’s father discovered their love and opposed their marriage.

Reacting to Shahid and Kiara’s latest Instagram Reel, a few fans speculated whether the duo will be appearing together on Koffee with Karan season 7. The comment posted by a user read, “Is it the Koffee With Karan set?” Other fans wondered if Shahid and Kiara are gearing up for the sequel to Kabir Singh or some other project together. As one fan commented, “Maine suna hai ki Kabir Singh part 2 aa rahi hai (I have heard that the second part of Kabir Singh is on cards).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh was also criticised on the Internet for promoting toxic relationships and wrong notions related to masculinity. However, the movie was a blockbuster hit for Shahid and Kiara. The original movie Arjun Reddy starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Kiara will soon be seen in family entertainer JugJugg Jeeyo, which stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. The movie will hit theatres on June 24.

