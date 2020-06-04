MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Quarantining at Dera Radha Soami Satsang Beas, Video Goes Viral

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput with their kids

A video of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput having breakfast together at the Dera Radha Soami Satsang Beas has been making the rounds on social media.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 4, 2020, 4:55 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput are reportedly spending their quarantine in Punjab. The couple, along with their kids, Misha and Zain, and his parents – Pankaj Kapoor and Supriya Pathak - are currently at the Radha Soami Satsang Dera in Beas.

A video of Shahid and Mira having breakfast together at the Dera has been making the rounds on social media. The video shows the couple sitting with all precautions like napkins, sanitizers etc, while the staff members around had their masks on.

Reports say they are actively helping with daily chores without getting any celebrity treatment in return. "Shahid and Mira are not following any celebrity lifestyle here. In fact, the two actively participate in all the daily chores right from cooking to washing utensils. Mira also makes sure that her kids are also with her when the couple is doing the work to learn a simple and independent way of living," SpotboyE quoted a source as saying.



"Shahid left on March 17, 2020, because Mira's grandparents own a house there so he took the kids and Mira and went to stay there to practice social distancing. He's planning to stay there till all this dies down. He's a responsible citizen. Curfew was on March 22 and lockdown from March 24 and he's been abiding by all rules as he's concerned about everyone's safety and his own and his family and he has two little children," DNA quoted a source as saying.


Shahid and Mira's families are followers of Radha Soami, which brought them together, and eventually lead to their marriage.

