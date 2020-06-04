Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput Quarantining in Punjab, Nayanthara's Pics from Mookuthi Amman Revealed

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput are reportedly spending their quarantine in Punjab. The couple, along with their kids, Misha and Zain, and his parents – Pankaj Kapoor and Supriya Pathak - are currently at the Radha Soami Satsang Dera in Beas. A video of Shahid and Mira having breakfast together at the Dera has been making the rounds on social media.

RJ Balaji on Thursday took to Twitter to share glimpses from the sets of his directorial debut Mookuthi Amman. The pictures feature South superstar Nayanthara, who is playing the titular role in the upcoming film. The movie was slated to release in the month of May but the same has been deferred due to the pandemic.

Acclaimed Bollywood filmmaker and screenwriter Basu Chatterjee, known for films like Rajnigandha, Chhoto Si Baat and Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, has passed away. PM Narendra Modi mourned his demise on social media.

Social media found a picture featuring Suhana Khan chilling with her mother Gauri Khan. The mother-daughter duo was snapped in the balcony of their residence enjoying the first spells of rain in Mumbai. In the images, one can see Gauri Khan holding a cup sipping something as Suhana is seen lounging on a couch.

A video featuring Sara Ali Khan in the midst of her dance practice session is going viral across social media platforms. In the throwback clip, the Kedarnath actress is seen rehearsing with choreographer Rajendra Singh on the song, Saath Samundar Paar. The hit number is from Divya Bharti's 1992 film, Vishwatma.

