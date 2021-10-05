Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Visit Their Under-construction Dream Home

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are all set to step into the home of their dreams. The couple, who currently reside in Juhu, is thrilled about moving into a new place. Shahid and Mira have been sharing updates on their Instagram stories, indicating that their new home is currently under construction. They recently dropped by the property site of their upcoming luxurious duplex in Worli. On Tuesday, they visited their work-in-progress swanky apartment.

Mira shared a photo from the visit featuring herself and Shahid standing on the stairs engrossed in a conversation. She tagged interior designer, Annkur Khosla. Mira wrote, “One step at a time (sic).”

Back in 2018, Shahid and Mira bought the plush duplex in an upscale residential complex. According to reports, they bought the property for around Rs 55 crore. The apartment offers a stunning view of the sea and the Bandra Worli Sealink.

Shahid and Mira got married in July 2015. The couple has two children, Misha and Zain. In July this year, Shahid and Mira marked their sixth wedding anniversary.

On Mira’s birthday this September, they took a trip together. Shahid penned the most romantic note for his wife that read, “Not just to share your joys but to share your sorrows too. Not just for every day, we smile in each other’s arms but on the days we cry in each other’s arms. You are the center of my world. And I wouldn’t want it any other way. Happy happy birthday.”

Shahid’s upcoming film Jersey is all set to release in theatres in December this year. The sports drama, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, also stars Mrunal Thakur. It is a remake of a Telugu film starring Nani. Shahid is also gearing for his next venture, which will be a Raj and DK directorial. The web series marks Shahid’s first digital project and maiden collaboration with Raashii Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi.

