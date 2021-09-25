Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's Loving Banter on His Hot Pic Makes Fans Excited

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is one of the most sought after celebrities in Bollywood. The actor also has a strong social media presence and regularly shared glimpses of his life with his 31 million followers. Another aspect that fans love to see is his loving relationship with his wife Mira Rajput. They are one of the most loved celebrity couples and their fans’ engagement on their photos and videos together are proof. On Saturday, Shahid shared a rugged picture of himself. However, what caught the internet’s attention is Mira’s cheeky comment on it.

Shahid took to Instagram to share a picture on a boat overlooking the sea. He captioned it, “Do you like what you see ?" To this, Mira took to the comment section and wrote, “But can I get everything I like?" Her comment has been liked 1,375 times.

Shahid also received a funny comment from his friend and fellow motorbike enthusiast Kunal Kemmu. The actor commented, “I see the sea and I can see that you can see it too in the mirror so you see the sea you see. And I hit the like button also you see.?" with a laughing emoji.

Shahid and Mira often feature on each other’s social media. On her birthday, he shared an adorable post for her that read, “Not just to share your joys but to share your sorrows too. Not just for every day we smile in each other’s arms but on the days we cry in each other’s arms. You are the centre of my world. And I wouldn’t want it any other way. Happy happy birthday."

Mira and Shahid tied the knot on July 7, 2015. Mira gave birth to Misha on August 26, 2016. Two years later, Mira and Shahid became parents to a son named Zain.

