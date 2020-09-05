Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's Son Zain Kapoor Turns Two, Mommy Shares Pic of Cute Birthday Gifts

September 5 is the birth date of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's second child. The couple welcomed their son Zain on this day in 2018. Shahid and Mira have an elder daughter, Misha.

Mira was quite active on Instagram during her pregnancy, and has been sharing pictures of Zain ever since he was born. On his second birthday, Mira shared a picture of the gifts bought for Zain, hinting at the little one's "obsession" with cars. "The obsession is TWO real! 🚜🚚 #happybirthdayzain," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram The obsession is TWO real! 🚜🚚 #happybirthdayzain A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Sep 4, 2020 at 9:32pm PDT

On her Instagram story earlier, Mira had shared a glimpse of the preparations with the caption, "Midnight birthday prep."

Shahid and Mira are among the most popular star couples and there's huge curiosity surrounding their kids too. Mira continues to delight fans with photos of her kids on social media. Here are some:

View this post on Instagram Happiest A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Jan 1, 2020 at 3:07am PST

View this post on Instagram Promises to keep 🌸 A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Aug 15, 2019 at 4:20am PDT

While Zain turned two, Misha celebrated her fourth birthday last month. And Mira herself is all set to celebrate her special day on September 7. Misha and Mira celebrated the birthday week with some jewellery making sessions.