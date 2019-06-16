Shahid Kapoor Announces Kabir Singh Advance Booking Open with a Special Instagram Filter, See Pic
'Kabir Singh' is set to release on June 21. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles, the film is a remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy.'
Image of Shahid Kapoor, courtesy of Instagram
Shahid Kapoor is on a promotional spree, with Kiara Advani, in the lead up to their upcoming release Kabir Singh. The film is a Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy and is being closely followed by the fans of the two stars. Ever since the trailer of Kabir Singh dropped online and the soundtrack followed, the 38-year-old actor has been garnering a lot of applause for how he has managed to pull off the role a college boy just fine.
While fans look forward to the film, Shahid gave them a glimpse into his womanly side. His co-star Kiara posted a short video on her Insta stories recently, where Shahid can be seen pulling off the antics of a woman with conviction. The video has a special noir filter used over Shahid's face and he looks every bit a diva as he tries to appear.
He says, "The advance booking for Kabir Singh is now open. Please go and book your tickets." See pics here:
The makers of Kabir Singh also performed a live concert in Pune in Saturday. Sachet Tandon and Parampar Thakur, who composed the songs Bekhayali and Mere Sohneya for the film, performed live. The film's lead actors Shahid and Kiara were also present at the gala.
On his role, Shahid had earlier said, "Kabir Singh has been an extremely challenging film for me emotionally and physically. Since I had three distinct looks in the film, I had to transform myself to quite an extent."
Kabir Singh is scheduled to release on June 21.
