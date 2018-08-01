English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Shahid Kapoor's Arjun Reddy Remake Gets A Release Date
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also helmed the original critically-acclaimed Telugu-language blockbuster, will go on floors next month.
Image courtesy: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Bollywood remake of South superhit Arjun Reddy, featuring Shahid Kapoor in the lead, is set to release on June 21 next year.
.@shahidkapoor starrer #ArjunReddy directed by @imvangasandeep produced by #BhushanKumar, @muradkhetani, Krishan Kumar & @ashwinvarde will hit theatres on 21st June 2019.— TSeries (@TSeries) July 31, 2018
This @TSeries & @Cine1Studios film goes on floors in August.🎬📽️
