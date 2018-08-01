GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Shahid Kapoor's Arjun Reddy Remake Gets A Release Date

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also helmed the original critically-acclaimed Telugu-language blockbuster, will go on floors next month.

PTI

Updated:August 1, 2018, 10:42 AM IST
Image courtesy: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Bollywood remake of South superhit Arjun Reddy, featuring Shahid Kapoor in the lead, is set to release on June 21 next year.

The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of T-Series, which is producing the film.

"@shahidkapoor starrer #ArjunReddy directed by @imvangasandeep produced by #BhushanKumar, @muradkhetani, Krishan Kumar & @ashwinvarde will hit theatres on 21st June 2019," the tweet read.




The original film revolved around a medical student who falls in love with his junior and how their relationship evolves.

The film featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles. The movie faced criticism from several quarters for being regressive but was lauded for its honest portrayal of the title character.

