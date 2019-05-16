Shahid Kapoor Becomes the Latest Bollywood Actor to Get a Wax Statue at Madame Tussauds

Shahid Kapoor has become the latest Bollywood celebrity to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds museum.Amid the promotions of his forthcoming film Kabir Singh, the 38-year-old actor was in Singapore on Thursday for the unveiling of his wax figurine.Kapoor took to social media on Thursday to share several photographs with his wax figure. He captioned one of them, "Twinning." In one of the others, he can be seen fixing the hair of his life-like statue.The Udta Punjab actor, who was accompanied by his wife Mira Rajput, also did a live video from the launch. Talking about finally being inducted in the prestigious wax museum, he said, "It's a bit surreal and wonderful to be here and when you walk in to this area and see so many people in real life and then you see their statues, which is a life like, it feels a bit weird... My wife found it weird when she had a little bit of a sneak peak of my statue and I think she is getting over it."On his children Misha and Zain's reaction to his statue, Mira said, "Misha would be quite confused... But it would be quite a site to see how she feels with the two of them here. But I think she knows who her dad is."Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kapoor currently awaits the release of his next film Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of the popular Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy. Written and directed by Sandeep Vanga, it will release on June 21.