English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shahid Kapoor Becomes the Latest Bollywood Actor to Get a Wax Statue at Madame Tussauds
Shahid Kapoor was accompanied by his wife Mira Rajput to the unveiling ceremony in Singapore.
Shahid Kapoor with his wax statue at Madame Tussauds, Singapore. (Image: Instagram/Shahid Kapoor)
Loading...
Shahid Kapoor has become the latest Bollywood celebrity to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds museum.
Amid the promotions of his forthcoming film Kabir Singh, the 38-year-old actor was in Singapore on Thursday for the unveiling of his wax figurine.
Kapoor took to social media on Thursday to share several photographs with his wax figure. He captioned one of them, "Twinning." In one of the others, he can be seen fixing the hair of his life-like statue.
The Udta Punjab actor, who was accompanied by his wife Mira Rajput, also did a live video from the launch. Talking about finally being inducted in the prestigious wax museum, he said, "It's a bit surreal and wonderful to be here and when you walk in to this area and see so many people in real life and then you see their statues, which is a life like, it feels a bit weird... My wife found it weird when she had a little bit of a sneak peak of my statue and I think she is getting over it."
On his children Misha and Zain's reaction to his statue, Mira said, "Misha would be quite confused... But it would be quite a site to see how she feels with the two of them here. But I think she knows who her dad is."
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kapoor currently awaits the release of his next film Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of the popular Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy. Written and directed by Sandeep Vanga, it will release on June 21.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Amid the promotions of his forthcoming film Kabir Singh, the 38-year-old actor was in Singapore on Thursday for the unveiling of his wax figurine.
Kapoor took to social media on Thursday to share several photographs with his wax figure. He captioned one of them, "Twinning." In one of the others, he can be seen fixing the hair of his life-like statue.
The Udta Punjab actor, who was accompanied by his wife Mira Rajput, also did a live video from the launch. Talking about finally being inducted in the prestigious wax museum, he said, "It's a bit surreal and wonderful to be here and when you walk in to this area and see so many people in real life and then you see their statues, which is a life like, it feels a bit weird... My wife found it weird when she had a little bit of a sneak peak of my statue and I think she is getting over it."
On his children Misha and Zain's reaction to his statue, Mira said, "Misha would be quite confused... But it would be quite a site to see how she feels with the two of them here. But I think she knows who her dad is."
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kapoor currently awaits the release of his next film Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of the popular Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy. Written and directed by Sandeep Vanga, it will release on June 21.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Titled Hello Brother, Film on New Zealand Christchurch Mosque Shooting is in the Works
- Smearing Birthday Cake on Friends in Public Can Now Get You Arrested in Gujarat
- Meet Karan Singh Grover, the New Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Teams Will Be Wary of India's Bowling Unit: Bhuvneshwar
- PUBG Mobile Season 7 With Version 0.12.5 Update Will Start Rolling Out on May 17: Here Are The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results