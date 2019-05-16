Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Shahid Kapoor Becomes the Latest Bollywood Actor to Get a Wax Statue at Madame Tussauds

Shahid Kapoor was accompanied by his wife Mira Rajput to the unveiling ceremony in Singapore.

IANS

Updated:May 16, 2019, 1:45 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Shahid Kapoor Becomes the Latest Bollywood Actor to Get a Wax Statue at Madame Tussauds
Shahid Kapoor with his wax statue at Madame Tussauds, Singapore. (Image: Instagram/Shahid Kapoor)
Loading...
Shahid Kapoor has become the latest Bollywood celebrity to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds museum.

Amid the promotions of his forthcoming film Kabir Singh, the 38-year-old actor was in Singapore on Thursday for the unveiling of his wax figurine.

Kapoor took to social media on Thursday to share several photographs with his wax figure. He captioned one of them, "Twinning." In one of the others, he can be seen fixing the hair of his life-like statue.

View this post on Instagram

#twinning

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on



Screen Shot 2019-05-16 at 1.33.18 PM

The Udta Punjab actor, who was accompanied by his wife Mira Rajput, also did a live video from the launch. Talking about finally being inducted in the prestigious wax museum, he said, "It's a bit surreal and wonderful to be here and when you walk in to this area and see so many people in real life and then you see their statues, which is a life like, it feels a bit weird... My wife found it weird when she had a little bit of a sneak peak of my statue and I think she is getting over it."

On his children Misha and Zain's reaction to his statue, Mira said, "Misha would be quite confused... But it would be quite a site to see how she feels with the two of them here. But I think she knows who her dad is."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kapoor currently awaits the release of his next film Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of the popular Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy. Written and directed by Sandeep Vanga, it will release on June 21.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram