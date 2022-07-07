Shahid Kapoor Calls Wife Mira Rajput 'Survivor, Legend' As They Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the cutest Bollywood couples. They often drop love-filled pictures on social media and leave everyone in complete awe. As Shahid and Mira celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary, they took to their respective social media handles and shared adorable pictures with each other to send wishes.

Shahid dropped a selfie in which he was seen posing with his wife Mira. While the actor wore a white tee, Mira sported a yellow jacket. In the caption, Shahid congratulated Mira on their seventh wedding anniversary and jokingly called her a ‘survivor’. “7 down baby. Happy anni you made it through 7 hard long years. You a survivor. You a LEGEND,” he wrote.

On the other hand, Mira also shared a picture with Shahid on Instagram in which the two can be seen lying on a wooden bench. “The love of my life. Happy 7 baby ❤️ I love you beyond the itch and back 💋 @shahidkapoor,” the caption read.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot on July 7 in 2015. Their wedding was a private ceremony with only family members in presence. A year later, the duo was blessed with their first child, a daughter. They named her Misha. Later in September 2018, the couple became proud parents again but this time to a baby boy, Zain.

Shahid and Mira are currently in London with their kids. Recently, Mira shared a picture of herself in which she was seen relaxing under the tree. She wore a black sweatshirt and paired it with jeans. In the caption, Mira wrote, “Mama’s day off,” and dropped a rainbow emoticon.

Talking about Shahid Kapoor, the actor was left seen in Jersey along with Mrunal Thakur. Reportedly, he will be next seen in a Netflix series and the official announcement regarding it is likely to be made soon.

