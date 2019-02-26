English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shahid Kapoor Celebrates a Blissful Birthday with Wife Mira Rajput, See Pics
On Shahid Kapoor 38th birthday, his wife Mira Rajput and actresses Sonakshi Sinha, Kiara Advani and Sonam Kapoor wished him. Each in their own style.
Image: Mira Rajput/Instagram
Loading...
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor celebrated his 38th birthday on Monday. And it appears his wife Mira Rajput threw him quite the surprise. Shaid took to Twitter to share some photographs on his birthday, where the couple can be seen having a lot of fun together. If these mushy pictures are anything to go by, it was a birthday well spent for the actor.
Not only this, but Mira also shared a heartfelt birthday wish for Shahid on her Instagram handle along with an adorable picture. She wrote, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life.. Thank you for being the most loving husband and friend, for loving me through all my stages and sizes, for spoiling our babies silly with unconditional love and attention, for making sure you remain silly so we can all laugh till our stomachs hurt, for picking me up when I’m down and for tipping me over when you’re looking to make a joke. To the most hardworking, humble and resilient soul. For the one who has so much love to give, I pray God blesses you with even more.”
Bollywood ladies also wished the Padmaavat actor on his birthday, each in their own style. Sonakshi Sinha, Kiara Advani and Sonam Kapoor, the actresses Shahid has previously worked with, took time out to share old memories on the actor’s birthday. Sonam wrote on her Instagram story, “Happiest birthday Shahid! Wish you a year of incredible workouts and cuddles with the kids.”
Sonakshi shared a throwback picture and wrote “Happy birthday Shahid Kapoor. This is what you get for not answering your phone.”
Kiara, Shahid’s leading lady in the upcoming Kabir Singh, wrote, “Happy birthday to the man who loves the word bro, but hates it when I call him that.”
Shahid is currently working on his next film, titled Kabir Singh. The film is the remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy and stars Kiara as the female lead. The Bollywood remake is written and directed by the original filmmaker Sandeep Vanga. Kabir Singh will release on June 21.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Not only this, but Mira also shared a heartfelt birthday wish for Shahid on her Instagram handle along with an adorable picture. She wrote, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life.. Thank you for being the most loving husband and friend, for loving me through all my stages and sizes, for spoiling our babies silly with unconditional love and attention, for making sure you remain silly so we can all laugh till our stomachs hurt, for picking me up when I’m down and for tipping me over when you’re looking to make a joke. To the most hardworking, humble and resilient soul. For the one who has so much love to give, I pray God blesses you with even more.”
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday to the love of my life.. Thank you for being the most loving husband and friend, for loving me through all my stages and sizes, for spoiling our babies silly with unconditional love and attention, for making sure you remain silly so we can all laugh till our stomachs hurt, for picking me up when I’m down and for tipping me over when you’re looking to make a joke. To the most hardworking, humble and resilient soul. For the one who has so much love to give, I pray God blesses you with even more ❤️
Bollywood ladies also wished the Padmaavat actor on his birthday, each in their own style. Sonakshi Sinha, Kiara Advani and Sonam Kapoor, the actresses Shahid has previously worked with, took time out to share old memories on the actor’s birthday. Sonam wrote on her Instagram story, “Happiest birthday Shahid! Wish you a year of incredible workouts and cuddles with the kids.”
Sonakshi shared a throwback picture and wrote “Happy birthday Shahid Kapoor. This is what you get for not answering your phone.”
Kiara, Shahid’s leading lady in the upcoming Kabir Singh, wrote, “Happy birthday to the man who loves the word bro, but hates it when I call him that.”
Shahid is currently working on his next film, titled Kabir Singh. The film is the remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy and stars Kiara as the female lead. The Bollywood remake is written and directed by the original filmmaker Sandeep Vanga. Kabir Singh will release on June 21.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Host Not Required? Oscar Viewership Up for First Time in Five Years
- Spotify to Delay India Launch After Being Sued by Warner Music; is it For Leverage Ahead of Contract Renewals?
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui Mobbed, Fan Drags Him by Neck to Get a Picture
- World Cup Won't Define me as a Cricketer: de Villiers
- India Strikes Back: Politicians Unite to Celebrate Air Force Strike on Pak Terror Camps
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results