Shahid Kapoor Celebrates As Farzi Tops Streaming Chart, Fans Demand Season 2

Shahid Kapoor cannot hide his excitement over Farzi topping Prime Video’s streaming chart. The Raj & DK series was released on February 10 on the digital platform and has been receiving rave reviews from critics and fans. Although it has been two weeks since the series was released, the series is still among the most streamed series on the platform, and Shahid is celebrating it.

Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, “And then this happened. #farzi number 1 worldwide on @primevideo #micdrop." The post received much love from many, including his wife Mira Rajput, his mother Neliima Azeem, Sanjana Sanghi, Ronit Boseroy, and more.

“Congratulations ❤️❤️ Farzi on 🔥🔥🔥🔥 you deserve the world and more," Mira wrote. “Congratulations to you and the whole team .. great job🙌❤️" Neliima added. “Fantastic shahid!!!! We watched it in 2 sittings and loved it!!!! Way to go," Ronit wrote. Rajiv Adatia added, “Superb u nailed it 👏👏👏👏👏."

While fans also congratulated the actor as well, they also said requested he and the team drop Farzi season 2. “Woohoo!! And so deserving! What a show. Waiting on S2," a fan wrote. “Can’t wait for season 2," added another. “Second part kab Tak aayega Shahid sir," a third fan wrote.

Produced by D2R Films and created by Raj & DK, Farzi marks the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. The series also features an ensemble cast including talented actors Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles. The crime thriller revolves around a con artist Sunny (Shahid) who finds himself drawn into the dark while he plots a perfect con. However, Vijay, a fiery but eccentric task force officer, has made it his goal to eliminate the threat he represents to the country.

