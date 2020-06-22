Shahid Kapoor Celebrates One Year of Kabir Singh, Calls It a Conflicted Character

Shahid Kapoor’s last movie outing was the 2019 romantic drama, Kabir Singh. On June 21, the release of the film completed one year of its release. The lead actor took to his social media to celebrate the one year anniversary of his successful film. In his lengthy note, the Udta Punjab actor described what the film meant to him and expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards the film’s cast and crew and his fans.

Shahid wrote, “To all those who gave so much overwhelming love to such a complex, conflicted character. Thank you. #kabirsingh was never just a film to me.. it was an emotional arc that was raw.. bare.. unabashed .. honest .. fearless .. REAL!!In a time where people are quick to judge (others not themselves ) you understood him. You understood our interpretation of the angst of a broken heart. This one will always be special.And remember. Keep it real and make it count. Be kind. Be good. Spread positivity. And always believe.(sic.)”

The film written and directed by Sandeep Vanga was a remake of his own Telugu film Arjun Reddy released in 2017 starring Vijay Deverakonda. Kabir Singh also stars Kiara Advani, who plays the role of Preeti. She is Shahid’s love interest in the film.

Kiara also shared a special post on Instagram to celebrate the occasion.

Shahid will next be seen in sports drama Jersey. Jersey is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed the original as well. It is the Hindi remake of Nani-starrer Telugu film released in 2019 with the same title.

Shahid will play a middle-aged cricketer who revives his career after an interlude of ten years and wishes to represent the Indian team. Super 30 fame Mrunal Thakur is playing the female lead. Pankaj Kapur will play the role of a mentor to Shahid’s character.

The father-son duo was last seen together in 2015 rom-com Shandaar. It is jointly bankrolled by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill and Dil Raju. The filming of Jersey was temporarily adjourned due to nationwide lockdown. It is set for a theatrical release on August 28 this year.

