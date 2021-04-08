Shahid Kapoor Channels His Goofy Side in the Latest Instagram Post

Roaming around without a mask even in your own backyard might seem like a daring task especially after the Delhi High Court said in a statement this week that a mask is mandatory even if one is driving alone in a car. And it seems actor Shahid Kapoor is trying to show us exactly how that would look like in his latest Instagram post.

The 40-year-old actor, who has been experimenting with the funny filters on Instagram in his previous posts, used a silly face filter in his latest Reel. The silly face reel makes the eyes and nose of a person’s face bulge out and that gives an unusually hilarious look to Shahid’s look.

The actor was just walking around in the backyard stealing sneaky glances as he looked into the camera and then looking around to see if anybody was watching. Captioning this goofy video, Shahid wrote that the video captures the emotion of walking around alone these days in one’s own backyard without a mask. The post has been liked by over 761k users as fans and followers share their reaction to the post in the comments section.

One user compared Shahid’s look to Mr Bean, while another user wrote, “you’re so funny Shahid hahahahahah." The actor was dubbed as “hilarious” by another fan.

Jokes aside, Shahid makes sure that he sends out the right message regarding face masks and social distancing when in public places. Last month, the actor was photographed by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport with two types of face coverings. Wearing a black t-shirt and black cargo pants, the actor was seen in a transparent plastic face shield underneath which he wore a black face mask and sunglasses.

Completing his look, the 40-year-old actor wore yellow boots and a matching bag. The picture was posted on Instagram by Viral Bhayani who wrote in the caption wondering if Shahid is able to breathe well. The actor was quick to respond to Viral’s query, but in his own witty manner. Shahid replied in the comments section of the Instagram post, “No actually have been holding my breath for over a year now."

