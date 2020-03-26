MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Shahid Kapoor Confirms Action Film After Jersey, Says He Misses Working With Amrita Rao

Image: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Image: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

The actor got online with his fans, and entertained fan queries on a Question and Answer session on his Instagram handle.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 26, 2020, 12:23 PM IST
Share this:

During an Instagram Question and Answer session, actor Shahid Kapoor revealed a few details about his upcoming projects. Apart from the cricket drama Jersey, he said he would also be seen in an action film.

Another fan asked him about his co-star Amrita Rao, with whom he made his Bollywood debut the in Ishq Vishk in 2003. Since then, they have co-starred in films like Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! (2005) and Vivah (2006). It's been a while since the two have shared screen space, and Shahid says he misses working with Amrita. Responding yo fan on working with the actress, Shahid replied, "Amrita is a special co-star. I miss working with her. She is a wonderful actor."

The interactive online session did not end here. Shahid also answered questions about his film Haider in which he shaved his hair off. When a fan asked him what his biggest lesson from Haider was, Shahid quipped, "Sar mundvao to bal wapas aane mein bahut time lagta hai (It's not easy to grow back hair after you've shaved your head)."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story