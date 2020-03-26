Shahid Kapoor Confirms Action Film After Jersey, Says He Misses Working With Amrita Rao

During an Instagram Question and Answer session, actor Shahid Kapoor revealed a few details about his upcoming projects. Apart from the cricket drama Jersey, he said he would also be seen in an action film.

Another fan asked him about his co-star Amrita Rao, with whom he made his Bollywood debut the in Ishq Vishk in 2003. Since then, they have co-starred in films like Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! (2005) and Vivah (2006). It's been a while since the two have shared screen space, and Shahid says he misses working with Amrita. Responding yo fan on working with the actress, Shahid replied, "Amrita is a special co-star. I miss working with her. She is a wonderful actor."

The interactive online session did not end here. Shahid also answered questions about his film Haider in which he shaved his hair off. When a fan asked him what his biggest lesson from Haider was, Shahid quipped, "Sar mundvao to bal wapas aane mein bahut time lagta hai (It's not easy to grow back hair after you've shaved your head)."

Follow @News18Movies for more