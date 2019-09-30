Shahid Kapoor is 13 years older than wife Mira Rajput, a fact that people seem to keep coming back to, even four years after the duo tied the knot in New Delhi. “We’re becoming so judgemental about everything,” Shahid noted while discussing the indignation over the couple’s age difference.

The 38-year-old actor married Mira in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in 2015. Eighteen months later, the couple welcomed their first child. While many were elated about the news, not all the reactions they received were positive. Some had criticised Mira for giving birth at the age of 22.

“My wife is an amazingly mature, evolved human being who decided and was sure of who she wanted to marry at the age of 20. How many people have the conviction to do that? I think you spend your life well in your 30s like I have. I had no clue what I wanted to do in 20. It takes a lot of clarity and conviction even whether it’s work or marriage to decide that you want to do this at this stage in your life,” said Shahid at the Jagran film festival in Mumbai.

He continued, “And, once we got married she was very keen to have both the kids early because her plan was a little different. Because she was like, ‘By the time I was 25, I’d be done being a wife, I’ve had both my kids and I’ve had time for myself.’ So, why should I be clarifying her choices? Why is everybody judging other people on their choices? Let everybody be who they want to be. Decide for yourself who you want to be and learn to respect who somebody else wants to be. It’s essential.”

Shahid also talked about Mira being overtly scrutinised as a star housewife. He said, “Just because the world doesn’t know what Mira is up to doesn’t mean that she is not up to anything. She doesn’t need to announce it to the world because she’s married to an actor. She is not an actor. It’s not a part of her ‘issues’. She has a busy day and she structures her day really well. I’m always put last on her priority list because she has to find time for the children and she has to find time for herself. So, it’s not easy even managing so many things because there’s so much to deal with.”

Shahid added, “Some people are busy giving unnecessary opinions to others because they don’t know how to handle their own lives. I feel if I’m involved in my own life I’d never care about what others are doing with their lives. Focus on your own lives because they’re complex enough. Don’t run away from them and start attacking other people. Deal with your own life well because if you start dealing with it well, you’ll probably be happier and you won’t be spitting negativity outside."

He further said, "Having said that, I have an issue with people deciding how men should be and how women should be. I don’t want anybody to decide for me who I choose to be. I happen to be a man that much is being decided for me. What kind of man I want to be is my choice. And that same needs to hold for woman. If women are going to tell other women that they shouldn’t be the way they are then how is that women empowerment. Empowering women is to tell them that they can choose to be who they want to be and we’re okay with that and we support that."

