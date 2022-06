Shahid Kapoor Demanding Rs 35 Crore For Next Film Despite Box Office Failure of Jersey: Report

Shahid Kapoor’s last release, Jersey, failed to perform well at the box office. The film, which also starred Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 80 crore. However, despite positive reviews, it could not even reach Rs 20 crore in its collection.

But this does not seem to have made the actor decrease his fee at all. A source close within the industry has informed BollywoodLife that Shahid Kapoor was recently approached for a project by a director, for which the actor apparently quoted a fee of Rs 35 crore, which Rs 5 crore more than what he was reportedly paid for Jersey. This has left the director in a fix, according to the report.

Jersey, a cricket drama, was released theatrically on April 22 this year after multiple delays due to Covid-19. The film is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name. Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, the film was produced by Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, and Aman Gill.

Shahid recently opened up about its failure. “Jersey is close to my heart. Jersey has received a lot of love. But… it’s been two years since Covid-19 and we need to understand how the audience feels. It’s time for all of us to learn. Jersey will always be close to my heart, it has taught me that anything can happen in life,” Shahid was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

When asked if he was disappointed with his performance of Jersey, Shahid said, “Not at all”. Though the actor earned acclaim for his incredible performance as a former cricketer trying to reclaim his past glory for his son, the film had an underwhelming run at the ticket windows. The film opened at Rs 4 crore and collected just around Rs 1.5-1.7 crore on the fourth day of its release, taking its total four-day gross collection to just over Rs 15.5 crore.

