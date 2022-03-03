Shahid Kapoor Drops Stunning Pic With Newlywed Sister Sanah Kapur: 'Little Bitto Is Now A Bride'

Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur’s daughter Sanah Kapur got married to Mayank Pahwa, son of actors Seema Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa on Wednesday. While the wedding took place in Mahabaleshwar on Wednesday, the couple had their Haldi and Mehendi ceremony on Tuesday. After the wedding, Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to share a stunning picture with the bride. Sanah is Shahid’s half-sister.

In the photo, Shahid and Sanah are all smiles as they pose for the sweet picture. The bride wore a pastel blue lehenga that she paired with a matching dupatta and an orange-red blouse, while Shahid looked dapper in a black kurta and jacket with white pajamas.

Sharing the photo, Shahid wrote, “How time flies and little bitto is now a bride. All grown up all too soon my baby sister… an emotional beginning to a wonderful new chapter. Dearest @sanahkapur15 wishing you and Mayank sunshine and good vibes always…"

Advertisement

Mira also shared a few pictures from the wedding on her Instagram account. She shared a picture of herself and her husband Shahid Kapoor all dressed up for the wedding and captioned it with a heart. She also posted pictures of Sanah dressed as a bride.

“In a garden of love, there was magic. Congratulations darling Sanah and Mayank. Wishing you both the intensity love you brought alive today, every day," Mira wrote alongside the pics.

Sanah Kapur made her Bollywood debut with her father Pankaj Kapur and half-brother Shahid Kapoor in Vikas Bahl’s 2015 film Shandaar. It also featured Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

The news of Sanah’s wedding was confirmed by her father Pankaj Kapur to Bombay Times. According to the publication, Sanah and Mayank have known each other for a long time now. The two got engaged a while ago.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.